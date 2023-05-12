Obituary: Patricia Joyce Reames

Patricia Joyce Reames, 95, of Three Rivers, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Optalis Health and Rehab.

She was born June 4, 1927 in Three Rivers, the daughter of Joseph and Lula (Becker) Mayer, and graduated from Three Rivers High School with the Class of 1946.

On August 15, 1948, Pat married Wardell “Bud” Reames; they shared 58 years together before his passing on April 4, 2007.

She attended St. John’s Lutheran Church, and enjoyed traveling and camping.

Remaining to cherish Pat’s memory are two sons, Jeffrey (Carla) Reames and Dennis (Gail) Reames, both of Three Rivers; daughter, Melodee (Tom) Armstrong of Portage; 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Sondra Gearhart; sister-in-law, Frances Mayer; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Wardell Reames; three grandchildren, Heather Muffley, Todd Larkin, and David Reames; brothers, David Mayer and Robert Mayer; sisters, Rosalind Mayer and Janice Sherry; brother-in-law, John Gearhart; sister-in-law, Joanne Mayer.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, May 16, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. Interment of cremains will be held the following day at Ft. Custer National Cemetery.

Donations in Pat’s memory may be directed to Centrica Care Navigators or the Alzheimer’s Association. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.