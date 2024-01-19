Obituary: Paul Anson Noecker

Paul Anson Noecker, 48, died August 31, 2022, in Cebu City, Philippines, where he had lived since 2016.

Paul was born May 12, 1974, to James Paul and Audra Kay (Blood) Noecker in Sturgis.

In infancy, he acquired the nickname â€œMooseâ€ which would remain attached to him the rest of his life because at age six months, he already weighed 30 pounds.

Following graduation from Sturgis High School in 1992, Paulâ€™s life took a circuitous route that included higher education at the University of Michigan, Kalamazoo Valley Community College, and Glen Oaks Community College, as well as a three-year stint in the U.S. Army before graduating from Western Michigan University with a degree in business.

After the attacks on September 11, 2001, Paul responded to the surge in patriotism with renewed purpose in life. He rejoined the Army, this time as a helicopter crew chief, and with a new ambition: to learn to fly the OH-58D â€œKiowa Warriorâ€ scout helicopter.

Following graduation from flight training in 2008, Paul was attached to the 6th squadron 17th cavalry regiment to serve a tour in Iraq; he would go on to serve a second tour with the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) based at Fort Campbell, Kentucky.

He sacrificed his body for his career and ultimately his country, experiencing intense and intractable back and neck pain from his hours at the controls of his Kiowa. He was honorably discharged with a medical retirement in 2015.

Aside from his helicopter, the thing that most energized Paul was his son, whom he called â€œMonkey,â€ and Michigan football, a disability inherited from his father and shared with his sisters. Go Blue!

Paul is survived by his wife, Kitt, and their son, James Paul â€œJimmyâ€ of Clarksville, Tenn.; sister Audora Burg (James) of Fort Wayne, Ind. and their four children; sister Annie Blouin (Joseph) of Salisbury, N.C. , and their three children and two grandchildren.

He was cremated in the Philippines and will be interred with military honors at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 26, 2024, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va.

Like this: Like Loading...