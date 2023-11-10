Obituary: Paul David Irelan

Paul David Irelan, age 55, passed away November 1, 2023 at his home in White Pigeon, MI.

He was born August 15,1968 in Sturgis, MI, a son to David Lee and Naoma (Carpenter) Irelan.

Paul lived his whole life in White Pigeon, except for a 10 year span of time where he lived in Elkhart, IN.

He married Lori Ann Rentfrow at Bonneville Mills in Bristol, IN on May 19, 2012. Lori preceded him in death on November 4, 2019.

Paul worked for 16 years at Old Farm Apartments in Elkhart as the Maintenance Supervisor, before starting a new job at North Lake Apartments Homes in Elkhart, as the Maintenance Supervisor earlier this summer. He loved sports, especially Michigan Football. Lori, his late wife, was a Michigan State fan, they were a house divided when it came to these two teams. Paul loved to hunt, fish, golf with his friends and bowl on a league. He was the most giving, fun loving and loving family man. Paul loved his family.

Paul is survived by his mother, Naoma Irelan of White Pigeon, MI; Siblings: Randy (Kathy) Irelan of White Pigeon, MI, Lori Burk of Middlebury, IN, Shawna (Mike) Kershner of Constantine, MI, Pam (Kevin) Johnson of Three Rivers, MI, Melanie (Max) Beck of Goshen, IN, Angela (Rick) Buchanan of South Bend, IN, and Kerry Irelan of White Pigeon, MI; Uncle: Phil (Pam) Hoffine of Three Rivers, MI; Step- Children: Leann Osborne, Jason (Mindy) Osborne and Erin (Jacob) Rentfrow; Five Step-Grandchildren and Several nieces and nephews.

Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Lori; Father: David Lee Irelan; Grandparents; Half Brother: Ronnie Dean Ramer and Brother-in-law; Alton Burk.

In accordance with his wishes cremation has taken place. There will be a memorial service at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Farrand Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Farrand Funeral Home, 300 N. Kalamazoo St., White Pigeon, MI 49099, 269-483-7305, has been entrusted with Paul’s services