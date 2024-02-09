Obituary: Paula Marie Coomer

Paula Marie Coomer, age 75 of Mendon died unexpectedly on Tuesday, February 6, 2024. She was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan on January 28, 1949 the daughter of Gerald R. and Ellamaree (Maxim) Meyer. She attended Centreville Schols, where she later earned her GED. She went on to complete her Associates Degree at Glen Oaks Community College. Paula was married to William R. “Bill” Coomer on February 1, 1965 in Centreville. Paula was a farm wife, assisting with their dairy operation for thirty years. After Bill’s passing, she was employed at the Pathfinder Center in Centreville for thirteen years. In her spare time, she enjoyed time with family, knitting, sewing, baking, and symphonic music.

Paula is survived by five children, Gwen (Ernst) Snider of Grand Haven, Katie (David) Warner of Las Vegas, Nevada, Paul Coomr of Mendon, Christine (Joe) Koller of Mendon, and William “Billy” (Tammy Smith) Coomer, Jr. of Three Rivers; eleven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Laura Sue Meyer of Three Rivers. She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Bobby in 1982; her husband, Bill in 2016; grandson, Paul Coomer, Jr. in 2000; and brother, Barry Meyer in 2020.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 pm on Sunday, February 11, 2024 at the Eickhoff Funeral Home in Mendon. Funeral services will be 11 am Monday, February 12, 2024 at the funeral home with Rev. Sandy Miller, Pastor of the Nottawa United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will be in Nottawa Cemetery. It is suggested that memorial contributions be directed to the Nottawa United Methodist Church. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com

