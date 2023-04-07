Obituary: Pearl G. (Modert) Westfall

Pearl G. (Modert) Westfall of Schoolcraft passed away on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Kairos Dwelling surrounded by her family, at the age of 96.

She was born on August 7, 1926 in Burr Oak, MI. She was the daughter of Jesse and Marie (Pinney) Modert. The family moved from Burr Oak to Three Rivers in the 1930’s. This is where she met the love of her life, Rolland “Stub” Westfall. She and Stub were married on June 9, 1945. They were married for 74 years until his death in 2019.

She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and the 40 years they lived on the farm. She enjoyed bowling for many years and working at Norma’s Antiques in Schoolcraft.

Pearl is survived by her son: Warren (Diane) Westfall, of Schoolcraft; daughter: Janice (Jim) Altimus, of Three Rivers; four grandchildren: Jon (Jennifer) Altimus; Judy (Steve) Rupp; Jeffrey (Daniele) Altimus and Shawn (Nicki) Westfall; seven great grandchildren: Emilie (Ryan), Elaine, Ethan, Harrison, Zacherie, Serenity, Faith and Keaton; seven great great grandchildren: Miller, Boston, Kanon, Konner, Rosie, Dean, and Storm. She is also survived by her brother-in-law: Hubert McDonald; and a close group of special nieces, nephews and their families.

Pearl is preceded in death by her parents; husband, granddaughter: Robin Westfall; two great great granddaughters: Samantha and Elizabeth; two brothers and three sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, 9300 West XY Ave, Schoolcraft, on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 11am with a luncheon to follow.

While at www.amsfuneralhomes.com please take time to sign Pearl’s guestbook and/or share a memory with the family. Those who wish may make contributions to Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church, Kairos Dwelling and/or South County Fire Fighter Association.

The Westfall family is being cared for by the Avink, McCowen & Secord Funeral Home, 129 South Grand, Schoolcraft, MI 49087 (269) 679-5622.