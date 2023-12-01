Obituary: Peter J. Straube

Hastings, Michigan – Peter J. Straube, age 80, peacefully departed this world on November 20, 2023. He was born on September 25, 1943, to Esther Shirley Blood and Armond Dominic Agosti. Peter was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many.

Peter led a life filled with love, laughter, and unwavering dedication to his family. He was the beloved husband of Ula Straube, and together they navigated the journey of life hand in hand. Peter and Ula’s love story was one for the ages, beginning in their high school years and enduring until her passing on January 26, 2013. Their bond was unbreakable, a testament to the power of everlasting love.

Peter was the proud father to Justin Straube and the late Jon Straube. His love for his sons was immeasurable, and he took great joy in watching them grow and thrive. While Jon may have left this world before him, his memory lives on in the hearts of those who loved him.

Peter will be deeply missed by his surviving son, Justin (Ines) Straube; his daughter-in-law, Lori Straube, his grandchildren, Tyler (Samantha) Straube, Kristen Straube, Kali (Jerry) Willavize, and Trista (Adrian) Luna; and five great-grandchildren, Cameron and Bailee Weedall, Liam, Kayde, and Carter Straube. Family meant everything to Peter, and his love and guidance will forever resonate in the generations that follow.

A long-time resident of Hastings, Michigan, Peter found solace and joy in the community he called home. He formed deep and lasting connections with friends, particularly those residing on Middle Lake, who became an extended family to him. The bonds forged on the shores of Middle Lake were a source of comfort and companionship throughout Peter’s life.

A celebration of life will be held on November 30, 2023, from 4:00 – 7:00 pm. at Seasonal Grille in Hastings, where friends and family can come together to celebrate Peter’s life and share memories.

Peter’s warm smile and kind heart will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of knowing him. His legacy of love, compassion, and dedication to his family and community will continue to inspire those whose lives he touched.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Daniels Funeral Home – Hastings, conveniently located at 1401 North Broadway, Hastings, MI. For further details, please visit our website at www.danielsfuneralhome.net.