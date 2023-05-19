Obituary: Phyllis Jean Cowles Richardson Ellison

Heaven gained a new citizen on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Phyllis went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Phyllis was born in as the 11th child of Maud and Ralph Cowles, on June 3, 1930. She was predeceased by her parents, and all siblings. As a child of depression era, she was frugal, and would never pass up a garage sale. She lived her life in Clare, where she had 5 children, Sharon (John) Bishop, David (Lea) Richardson, Renee (Gene Woodruff), Denise (Joe) Richards, and Kyle (Penny) Richardson. She enjoyed time with, and will be missed by, her 25 grandchildren, 54 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great grandchildren. She may have been the only woman among her contemporaries to drive a truck hauling whey, with a 4000 gallon tank. She was a member of and active in the First Baptist Church, where she served in many capacities, pianist, AWANA leader, Sunday school teacher, choir member, Ladies groups, as well as a volunteer when needed. She was active in the Clare schools, as a teacher’s aide, and also coached girls softball. She was known as Grandma E, or Mrs. E, to several generations of children in Clare. She was a member of the First Baptist -Clare women’s softball league. She bowled on city leagues for many years. You considered yourself lucky if you were awarded, or rewarded, with one of her famous apple pies.

Graveside Services will be held in the Lincoln Twp. Cemetery on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at 2 P.M. with Chaplain Don Killey with TCT Hospice and Mark Richardson, Phyllis’ grandson officiating. A Celebration of Phyllis’ Life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 with location and time to be determined. In Lieu of Flowers memorial contributions are suggested to The First Baptist Church of Clare, Horizon Senior Living of Clare Activities Fund or to Mark and Franciska Richardson as they transition to the Country of Belize as Gospel Missionaries to the Hispanic people of St. Margaret’s Village (timothytwo.org). Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com