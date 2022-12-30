Obituary: Phyllis Marie Kinney

Phyllis Marie Kinney, age 75, of Lake George passed away at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor on December 10, 2022. Per her wishes, cremation will take place and an inurnment will be held at Fritz Cemetery in Ithaca, Michigan, in the spring of 2023.



Phyllis was born September 23, 1947 to parents Murl and Dolores (Chase) Smith. Originally from Gratiot County, Phyllis graduated from Ithaca High School with the class of 1965. After high school, she graduated cosmetology school, and from there she worked 30 years at Doug Jenks State Farm Insurance Company in Belding, Michigan, as an insurance agent.



An avid crafter, Phyllis enjoyed spending her time crocheting and knitting. Some of her favorite projects to work on were making mittens for elementary school children. Her mittens were handed out too many elementary children across Michigan. She was a passionate Detroit Tigers Fan and never missed a televised game. Phyllis delighted in living up north, sitting around a bonfire and listening to her favorite country songs. The greatest loves of her life however, were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She found abundant pleasure in traveling to see them as often as she could, spoiling them with each visit. Phyllis will be remembered most for her loving nature, invariably making everyone feel welcomed in her home, and her devotion to do as much as she could for those around her.



Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents Murl and Dolores (Chase) Smith; and her two fur babies, Teddy and Foxy.



Left to carry on her vibrant legacy are her daughters, Claudia (Adam) Teesdale of Albemarle, North Carolina, Cindy Kinney (Louis Nardi) of Chesterfield, Michigan; grandchildren Jonathon (Carla) Teesdale, Elizabeth (Tyler) Sellmer, and Joshua Teesdale; great-grandchildren Carson Teesdale, Benjamin Teesdale, Lincoln Sellmer, and one little one on the way; her dear friends George (Aleta) Allen of Lake George, Michigan; as well as her beloved cat, Cow.



To share an online memory or condolence with Phyllis’ family, please visit: www.clark-stocking.com. Arrangements for Phyllis are entrusted with Clark-Stocking Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service, Harrison (989)539-7810.