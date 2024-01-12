Obituary: Randy Alan Bradford

Randy Alan Bradford, age 66, of Three Rivers, Michigan, passed away January 3, 2024 at his home. He was born in Three Rivers, Michigan on July 20, 1957, a son to Alfred and Buelah (Heckelman) Bradford. Randy lived the majority of his life in Three Rivers, Michigan and graduated from Three Rivers High School with the class of 1975. He worked at a few manufacturing businesses including American Axle, GTE, Weyerhaeuser and Pace America. Randy was your typical 70’s kid, loving rock and roll. His favorite band was Queen. Randy loved playing baseball, starting with F.O.P. and playing thru High School. He also loved horror movies, even the not so famous movies with cheesy special effects. Randy was the king of trivia and would try to quiz you on his knowledge. He also was a magician even though his skill level might have been questionable. He enjoyed reading comics and his Michigan sports teams: The Red Wings, Lions, Tigers and University of Michigan. Randy was a tender soul and loved his family and friends. Most of all he loved his son, Shawn Holiday, he doted on him and always kept in touch. Randy is survived by his son: Shawn Holiday of Mishawaka, IN; Siblings: Sid (Cindy) Bradford of Vicksburg, MI, Connie Bradford of Kalamazoo, MI, Linda Bradford of Three Rivers, MI, Edwin (Ursula) Bradford of Mendon, MI, Pamela (Brian) Kaiser of Three Rivers, MI; Brother-In-Law: Norm Spade of Three Rivers, MI; and Several Nieces and Nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister: Judy Spade and infant sisters Victoria and Bonnie. There will be a private service with Tom Harrison of Prairie Baptist Church in Scotts, Michigan. Ray Funeral Services, 305 Rock River Ave., Three Rivers, MI 49093, 269-278-1515, has been entrusted with the care of Randy. Please visit www.rayfuneralservices.com to share in Randy’s memory with stories and memories to support the family at this time.

