Obituary: Raymond Dewey VanBurkirk

Raymond Dewey VanBuskirk, age 97, went to be with his Lord, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 surrounded by his loving family at the MyMichigan Medical Center in Midland. Ray was born the son of the late John and Mina (Brasington) VanBuskirk on October 21, 1925 in Farwell. He spent the majority of his life in Clare and Isabella County. He was united in marriage to Doris Ellen Powell on September 17, 1944. Ray was employed as a tool crib operator and union steward at Essex Wire and Holley Carburetor; he also hauled milk for Bordens and Kraft. Ray was a longtime member of the Rosebush Presbyterian Church. He and Doris enjoyed square dancing and he was a very good bowler, there are still many trophies in his closet. He and Doris enjoyed traveling to Brooksville, Florida during the winter where they lived in the High Point Community. They were long time members of the High Point Golf Club.

Ray is survived by his children Kay (Gregg) Grudem, Ray Douglas (Marla) Vanbuskirk and Larry (Martha) VanBuskirk; 8 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. Ray was predeceased by two brothers, Richard and John Robert as well as a granddaughter Pamela Anderson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Rosebush Presbyterian Church on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at 11 A.M. with Pastor Jon Baker officiating. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Rosebush Village Manor or the Rosebush Food Pantry. Burial will be in the Gilmore Twp. Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com