Obituary: Rhonda McGrew Ryan

After struggling with health issues for over four years, Rhonda McGrew Ryan passed away Sept. 25, 2022. She was born Aug. 8, 1953, to the late Arnold and Vernena (Hall) McGrew.

Rhonda grew up in Paw Paw, graduating from Paw Paw High School in 1971. She lived in several different states and had several different types of jobs throughout her working career. She mostly gravitated to the healthcare industry, including many years at Kairos Dwelling, Kalamazoo.

Rhonda is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Dustin and Destiny Kamrowski and their children, Matthew, Harlie, Mia, Devin, Emmalee, and Avery, of Lometa, Texas. Also surviving are her three sisters, Sharon (Chuck) Abshagen of Onaway, MI, Merna Heffernan of Paw Paw, and Sheila Nichols of Schoolcraft, MI; five nieces; a nephew; 16 first cousins, and many extended family and friends.

Cremation has taken place and a service will be held later.

