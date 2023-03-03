Obituary: Richard C. Martin

Richard C. Martin, age 85, passed away on February 23, 2023, at Borgess Hospital in Kalamazoo. He was born March 15, 1937 in Battle Creek to William and Dorothy Martin. Richard grew up in Sturgis, and the family subsequently moved to Birmingham, Michigan, where he graduated from high school.

Richard proudly served in the U.S. Military in the Korean War. He was employed by Abner A. Wolf of Detroit, working in the warehouse. He also had been associated with Primerica Financial Services as an independent contractor.

Richard lived a life of service, volunteering his time as Treasurer at Eagles Nest Church in Monroe, Michigan, and at the Three Rivers Christian Reformed Church. He enjoyed history, and also served as Treasurer for the St. Joseph Historical Society. He was a faithful friend to many.

He is survived by his sister, Roberta Hoehner, children William Martin, Leslie Seguin, Whitney Gossett, Vicki Martin, 8 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.

Services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 215 N. Main St., Three Rivers, Michigan, at noon on Monday, March 6, 2023. A military service and interment of ashes will be held at Ft. Custer National Cemetery at a later date.

