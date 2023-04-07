Obituary: Richard Douglas Anderson

Richard Douglas Anderson, age 79 of Leonidas passed away on March 28, 2023 near Nashville, TN due to a sudden illness. Richard, fondly known as Doug, was born on Nov. 1, 1943 in Pontiac, Michigan to the late Russell and Octavine (Doyle) Anderson. He played semi-pro football and attended the University of Michigan where his dancing skill and good loos won over the love of his life, a smart, witty, and stunning med student names Mary Olney. The two were wed on May 14, 1966 in Ann Arbor. After graduating with a degree in engineering he moved to his wife’s hometown, raised three children, and wa a prominent businessman in Three Rivers.

Doug is survived by his three children, Douglas Anderson of New Orleans, LA, Michael E. Anderson of Franklin, TN, and Lauren K. Anderson-Llewellyn of Los Angeles, CA; and by three beloved grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary in 2021.

Doug Anderson will always be remembered for his sense of humor, engineering skills, love of U of M football, but most of all, he’ll be remembered for his devotion to his family.

In keeping with his wishes, cremation has been conducted. A joint memorial service for Doug and Mary Anderson will be scheduled for later this year. Until then, memories and condolences may be shared with his family at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com