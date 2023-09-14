Obituary: Richard Edward Healy

Richard Edward Healy passed away peacefully at his Ackley Lake home in Paw Paw, Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Richard was born in Chicago on Nov. 1, 1930, son of the late Edward Richard Healy and Esther C. (Atwater) Healy.

At a very young age his father, a Chicago police officer, unexpectedly passed away in the line of duty. His parents had recently purchased a cottage on Ackley Lake as a vacation home. His mother chose to give Richard and four sisters a more quiet life and moved the family to Paw Paw in 1937.

Richard served in the Army and then returned home to later marry Esther M. (Menck) Healy on July 22, 1957, in Angola, Indiana.

Richard was a self-made man who learned the value of hard work at a young age. He began working in the HVAC industry and built a successful business, Healy Heating and Cooling from the ground up. He sold his business at the age of 55, however retirement did not slow him down. He put his carpentry skills to use by building a custom home for his wife, rebuilding the family home on Ackley Lake for his mother, and building homes for each of his daughters. In addition, he worked as a mechanical inspector for several area townships until the age of 88. Richard also served on the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department.

Richard and Esther were soul mates who did everything together. They kept busy with their daily routine and were always working on home projects together. Family time was important to both. Winter cruises and spring Florida vacations were a yearly occurrence with their children. Following Esther’s passing in 2018, Richard kept busy by working on puzzles and playing Sudoku on his iPad.

He is survived by his son, John Healy; three daughters, Linda (Bob) Sekula, Stephanie Hughes, and Kimberly (Paul) Schauer; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters, Barbara (Rudy) Sterling and Joyce Savic, along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Richard was preceded in death by a son, Rick Healy, and sisters Geraldine Healy and Bernadine Soper.

Family and friends will visit Friday, Sept. 15, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 502 West Michigan Ave., Paw Paw. Mass of Christian burial will follow on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 11 a.m. at Saint Mary Catholic Church, Paw Paw, with the Rev. Fr. Alan P. Jorgensen officiating. Burial will conclude at Saint Mary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Paw Paw Volunteer Fire Department.

