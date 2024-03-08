Obituary: Robert (Bob) Charles Meyer

Robert (Bob) Charles Meyer, age 77, of Three Rivers, Michigan, passed away at his home, surrounded by family, following an extended illness on the morning of February 27, 2024. He was born on November 8, 1946, to Leo and Jennie Meyer. Bob spent his childhood in the area, having attended Three Rivers Schools.

He welcomed five sons into the world – Robert Jr., Timothy, Scott, Jacob, and Gabriel. Bob’s focus was always on providing the best life possible for his boys. As a father, he strove to instill the values he grew up with in his sons, including respect, accountability, love for family, and always moving forward no matter what the world threw at you.

Bob acquired multiple skills during his life, including heavy equipment operator, HVAC technician, pipefitter, and certified welder. Over his career, he worked for Bloom & Meyer Construction, Clifton Engineering, Cook Nuclear Plant, and W. Soule. He was a member of Local 190 and Local 357. After retiring, Bob enjoyed his life to the fullest, traveling with his wife, hunting, fishing, golfing, and watching westerns and nature shows. You could often find him in his recliner with a dog on his lap, taking in whatever wildlife show caught his attention.

Bob was well known for his humorous and fun-loving nature, always trying to make the people around him smile, laugh, and feel welcomed. He was filled with life lessons that he passed on to those he loved and found joy in the simpler things in life. A float down the river with a line in the water or walking in the woods was Bob’s idea of a perfect way to spend a day. He is now at peace, likely fishing or golfing while drinking his childhood favorite, sarsaparilla, a memory that every member of the family has heard about throughout the years.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Jennie. Surviving are his wife, Denise Meyer; his children, Robert (Claudia) Meyer Jr., Tim (Marla) Meyer, Scott (Lisa) Meyer, Jacob (Kristyn) Meyer, and Gabriel (Amber) Meyer, in addition to his step-children, Dierdra (Jason) Leach, Damon Barrett, and Dan (Emily) Miles as well as his many grandchildren. Bob will also be greatly missed by his siblings, Leo/ Cork (Dee) Meyer, Jennie Lee Graham, Thomas (Jackie) Meyer, Joy (Thomas) Spahn, and his many friends and extended family.

Per his long-standing wishes, there will be no services to mark the end of his life. Hohner Funeral Home will be handling the cremation. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation or the charity of your choice. Condolences can be left at Hohner Funeral Home.

