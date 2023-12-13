Obituary: Robert “Bob” John Holland

Robert “Bob” John Holland, was born on June 18, 1959 in Allegan, MI. He passed unexpectedly and joined his Lord on December 5, 2023. His family is deeply saddened by his sudden death. Bob was only 64 years of age.

Bob was an accomplished builder who prided himself on building his family’s home where they built many memories. He was passionate about woodworking and made beautiful creations. He was full to the brim with knowledge gained through life experience and a desire to teach others – he could fix or build anything. Bob spent his free time in nature where he enjoyed long walks, observing animals, hunting, fishing, and foraging. Being a grandfather was one of his greatest joys. His grandchildren were the love and light of his life. He relished in the joy of sharing his knowledge of nature with his children and grandchildren who would frequently receive photos and videos of animals or bugs that he encountered during his outings.

In addition, he was a devout Christian who cherished worshipping and serving his Lord.

He is survived by his daughter Ashley Dalstra (Jordan Dalstra), his daughter Amber Holland (Kevin Holcomb), and his grandchildren Noah Dalstra, Jedidiah Holcomb and Jolene Holcomb. Bob leaves his mother Judith Mann, two brothers Richard Holland (wife Melissa Holland) and Bryan Holland (wife Tracy Singles-Holland), his sister Alicia Lober, and their children behind.

Bob is preceded in death by his father, Richard Holland.

Bob will be remembered for his love for his family and nature.

Services will be held at Westside Church of Christ 1400 N 9th Street, Kalamazoo, MI 49009, on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 11am. Condolences can be sent to the family at 136 152nd Avenue, Holland, MI 49424.

