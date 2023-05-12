Obituary: Robert “Bob” McDonald

Robert “Bob” McDonald passed away on April 27th, 2023 at the age of 81. Robert was an amazing husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be eternally loved and missed by anyone who was blessed to know him.

Robert was born on August 16th, 1941 to Carrie and Ralph McDonald and was the youngest of 4 children. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. He took his responsibilities in the service very seriously and it wasn’t until the last few years of his life that he felt comfortable sharing some of them with his family. He returned home and attended Ball State University where he graduated with a business degree.

Robert was introduced to the love of his life, Alicia, through his coworker and future mother-in-law while working at Guarantee Auto and attending Ball State University. Robert and Alicia were married on May 27th, 1967. They had three daughters: Tricia, Tracy, and Teresa.

Besides being an extraordinary family man, Robert also took time to volunteer with the Special Olympics and mentor students in the Three Rivers School System. Robert had a great sense of humor, a magnetic personality, and an unwavering loyalty to his family and friends. He was always in a good mood, constantly humming or singing, and his fun loving personality drew people to him. He was an excellent role model and father to his children and grandchildren, instilling compassion, acceptance, and patience in all of them.

Robert is survived by his wife, three daughters, and eight grandchildren.

In accordance with family wishes, cremation has been conducted; no services are planned.

