Obituary: Robert Glenn “Bob” Villwock

Robert Glenn “Bob” Villwock, 58, of Three Rivers, passed away Monday, March 13, 2023 at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born September 20, 1964 in Buchanan, the son of Glenn and Frances (Compoe) Villwock, and graduated from high school in Virginia.

After moving to Three Rivers, Bob began employment at Three Rivers Community Schools, retiring 30 years later as a groundskeeper and maintenance person. He later worked in maintenance for FEMA Corporation in Portage.

A talented handyman, he put his fix-it skills to good use at his home in Three Rivers and his cottage in Idlewild – the latter a labor of love as a place to vacation and retire. He loved his family and fishing.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Susan Villwock, whom he married September 8, 2018 in Three Rivers; daughters, Katrina (Nik) Hoyt, Clarissa Jackson, and Heather Villwock; grandchildren, Isabella Hoyt, Cole Jackson, Aiden Jackson, Trenton Jackson, Conner Baker, Carter Baker, and Olivia Downs; brother, Jeff (Dana) Villwock; sister, Glenna (Dave) Hedrick; many nieces and nephews.

No services are planned; his cremains will be interred at Riverside Cemetery.

