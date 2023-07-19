Obituary: Robert Harold Palmer Jr.

Robert “Bobby” Harold Palmer, Jr., 83, of Paw Paw, passed away Friday, July 14, 2023, at Douglas Cove, Douglas, MI. He was born Feb. 5, 1940, in Paw Paw, the son of the late Robert Harold Palmer, Sr., and Barbara (Wilder) Palmer.

For many years, Bobby enjoyed living in Florida where he enjoyed working on a golf course. He eventually moved back home to Michigan many years ago. Although he returned to the north, he brought some of his favorite southern traditions with him, like the foods he grew to love. He was an avid NASCAR fan and loved racing in general. He was also a huge Detroit Tigers and Notre Dame football fan.

Bobby is survived by his two daughters, Robin (Tim) Owsiany of Paw Paw and Tammy Palmer of Paw Paw; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two nieces, Micki Kelley and Penny Hendrickson; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Harold Palmer, Sr., and Barbara (Wilder) Palmer; his sister, Phyllis Kelley; and his brother-in-law, Robert Kelley.

Cremation will take place. There will be no public services.