Obituary: Robert Lee Brown

Robert Lee Brown, 90, of Wyoming, Mich. and formerly of Three Rivers, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023.

He was born August 30, 1932 in Decatur, Ind., the son of Waldo and Marguerite (Fisk) Brown, and graduated from Bristol High School with the Class of 1950.

Bob served his country during the Korean War in the United States Air Force from 1950-53 stationed at the FE Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming where he served as a mechanic. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force, Bob worked on a ranch outside of Cheyenne before moving back to Indiana to rent a farm.

On July 11, 1970, he married Alice Fisher. Together they could be found at Main Street Café enjoying breakfast with their friends. They enjoyed traveling in their motorhome with friends, Art and Nelva Dykstra, with their favorite location being Branson, Missouri.

Bob was a dedicated truck driver for YRC Freight until his retirement in May 1998. He was also the owner of Bob’s Auto Machine Shop for several years in the mid-1980’s after decades of hauling steel between Gary and Detroit. As a steel hauler, Bob was a proud member of Teamsters Local 710.

As a member of the St. Joe Valley Snowmobile Association, Bob and Alice put many miles on their snowmobiles. A favorite destination was the upper peninsula specifically Paradise, MI.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his wife, Alice; daughter Roberta Parker; children, Sue (Rick) Smales, Brenda (Duane) Hedrick, Connie (Roger) Wagner, Daniel (Pam) Brown; nephew Tim (Robin) Pool; siblings, Donna Finn, James (Butch) Brown, Phyllis Wilcox, Joyce Brown, and Max (Samantha) Brown; sixteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; and special friends Sam and Jane Huff.

He was preceded in death by grandson, SPC Roger Wagner Jr. and son-in-law, Steve Parker.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 15, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Jamey Smith officiating. He will be laid to rest in Moorepark Cemetery.

Donations in Bob’s memory may be directed to Homes For Our Troops. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. A special thank you to the staff of Grand Brook Memory Care and Careline Hospice.

