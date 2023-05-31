Obituary: Robert Lysle Pullen

Robert Lysle Pullen, age 85, passed away at his home in Allegan, Michigan on Friday, April 28, 2023. Robert was born in Allegan in 1937 and was the son of George and Louise (Weber) Pullen.

Bob was always interested in flying and after receiving flight instruction at Padgham Field, he first soloed at the age of 17. In 1962 he completed his commercial pilot’s certification at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida. His love of flying took him to every corner of the globe over the span of his 33-year career. Bob flew both domestic and international and over the years, Bob flew everything from small crop dusters to the DC-3, DC-6, DC-8, C-46, Argosy, Convair 580, Electra, and Boeing 727. While with various airlines Bob served as Line Captain, Check Airman and Chief Pilot.

After traveling the world by air during his career, Bob retired from the cockpit at age 57. During retirement he and his wife Pat (Elliott) Pullen then traveled by land across the US in their RV for another 15 years. They enjoyed spending time with friends and family around the country and playing golf whenever possible.

Bob is survived by Pat Pullen, his wife of 65 years, daughters Sarah (Philip) Gura of Eatonton, Georgia and Lisa Whittemore (Paul Minnesma) of Allegan, Michigan, 4 grandchildren, Brian Gura of Eatonton, Georgia and Alison (Jack) Salmon of Warner Robins, Georgia, Emily Whittemore (Travis Marker) and Elaina Whittemore of Kalamazoo, Michigan along with one great-granddaughter, Rilynn Marker. Bob is also survived by his brother, Chuck Pullen of Allegan and sister-in-law Bobbie Elliott of Traverse City and by several nieces and nephews.

Bob chose to have his remains cremated and there will be no service.