Obituary: Robert Roland Richards

Robert Roland Richards, 80, of Paw Paw passed away Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at his home. He was born Oct. 11, 1942, in Chicago, the son of the late Brayton Richards and Dorothy (Boyer) Richards.

Sixty years ago in Chicago, Robert was united in marriage to his loving wife Judith Carson, who survives.

Robert took great pride in being a union electrician in Chicago for 44 years, always working as hard as he could to support his family. He thoroughly enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and construction. He even helped build the addition to his house on Lake Brownwood!

Robert loved his small town. He never missed an event around Paw Paw, he especially enjoyed waving to everyone at the village parades. He was a regular at Copper Grill almost every day, where he enjoyed his lunch.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Jill Malvestuto; two sons, Ronald Richards and Richard Richards; four grandchildren, Gerald Miller, Robert (Ann) Poulson, Michael Tuttle and Richard Austin Richards; five great-grandchildren, Jaslyn, Robbie, Jr., Brandon, Dylan and Stephanie; two great-great-grandchildren, Kinsley and Emila; brother,Thomas Richards; and sister, Suzanne Von Vehren.

Robert was preceded in death by his daughter, Renee Miller.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 22, with an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. at Adas Funeral Home, 502 West Michigan Ave., Paw Paw.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation.

