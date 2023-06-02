Obituary: Robert W. Sult Sr.

Died May 24, 2023 at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital. He was born October 25, 1946 in Elkhart, IN a son of Walter and Helen (Mishler) Sult. Robert graduated from Centreville High School in 1966 where he participated in track and field. On April 12, 1997 he married Vickie Linn in Three Rivers. She preceded him in death July 18, 2010.

Bob operated his family farm as well as working 20 years at Lear Ziegler, Mendon, and several plastic and trailer factories. He retired after 15 years of employment from Heartland Health and Fairview Nursing Home. Robert was a member of American Legion Hice-Shutes Post 170, Three Rivers – Sons of the American Legion.

Surviving are his daughter Sonya Sult, Bronson, sons Robert (Cassie Rhoda) Sult Jr., Three Rivers, and Christopher (Annette) Sult, Sturgis, 8 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; sister MaryAlice DeRoche, Homasassa, FL and sister in law Nancy Sult, Three Rivers. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and brother Ronald Sult.

Relatives and friends will be received Friday June 2, 2023 from 10 to 11 am at Eley Funeral Home in Centreville.Graveside services will follow visitation at Prairie River Cemetery in Centrville with Pastor David Peterson will officiate. To sign Bob’s on line guest book and leave a message for the family visit www.eleyfuneralhomes.com.