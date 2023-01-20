Obituary: Roberta Lee Taylor

Roberta Lee Taylor, age 76 of Middle Branch Township passed away on January 12, 2023 at her home. Roberta was born on September 20, 1946 in Lansing, MI to Robert and June (Burdick) Pratt.

Roberta loved crafting, tatting dollies, sewing and she also enjoyed reading. She was a huge fan of football, especially the Detroit Lions. She had been employed as a clerk at the Cedar Creek Township Clerk’s Office and at the Cedar Creek Township Fire Department. Roberta spent her time as a manager at Wesco and Speedway.

Roberta is survived by her daughter; Michelle (Darwon) McCrimmon of Marion, grandchildren; Katelyn (Colin) VanHaitsma of Falmouth, Lucas (Alex) Carpenter, of Manton, Zale Carpenter of Falmouth, Mackenzie Carpenter of Falmouth, Jessica Bryd of Coopersville, Mallorie Taylor of Plainwell, and Derrick McCrimmon of Marion, ten great-grandchildren, and siblings; Beatrice Buenham of Muskegon, Kirt Handford of Cadillac, Lloyd Pratt of Hohenwald, TN, Patrick O’Donnell of Wilmington, NC, and Michael O’Donnell of Wilmington, NC. She is also survived by a brother-in-law; Cecil Osenbaugh of Charlotte.

Roberta was proceeded in death by her parents, son Martin Taylor, and sister Judith Osenbaugh.

There will be a private Celebration of Life and burial will take place at the Greenwood Cemetery in Manton. The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, thoughts and prayers can be expressed online at www. burkholderfamily funeralhome.com