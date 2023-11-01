Obituary: Roger Hugo Zantello

Roger Hugo Zantello, age 84 of Allegan passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 29, 2023 in Ft. Myers Florida. Roger was born July 7, 1939 in Kalamazoo, son of the late Hugo and Helen Zantello and had lived in the Allegan area for over 80 years. Roger was an avid farmer, loved golf and spending time with his family. Roger honorably served his country in the US Army. He was a long-time member of Merson Church, and for the last 4 years had attended the First Assembly of God Church in Ft. Myers. Roger enjoyed spending the winter months in Florida, and while there he enjoyed spending time gardening, playing Bocce Ball on Ft Myers Beach and boating.

Surviving are his children, Helyn (Walter) Brennan, Charles Zantello, Mindy (Dan) George and Amy (JR) Cook; grandchildren, Sara Fundara, Jeremy Brennan, Joshua Clemens, Krystin Mentzer, Garrett George, Elise George, Evan Newton and Clayton Newton; great grandchildren, Brennan, Zoey, Lexi, Logan, Ryker, Laykin, Royce, and Judah; a sister, Judy Sweet. Roger was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald Zantello.

Following his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held in the summer of 2024 at Merson Church. The family suggests memorial contributions be made to either Merson Church, Gobles, MI or the First Assembly of God Church, Ft. Myers, FL. Arrangements entrusted to the Bloomingdale Chapel, D. L. Miller Funeral Home at time of memorial service, www.dlmillerfuneralhome.com.