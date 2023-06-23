Obituary: Roy Manewal

In Many Ways, Roy Manewal was the new kid on the block on Clear Lake. Roy and his wife, Jan, had previously lived on Corey Lake, but decided to move into a smaller home with less maintenance. The house on Elizabeth Drive fit their needs perfectly.

Roy, who passed away November 11, 2022, at the age of 89, loved to fish. On many days, he could be found on the Elizabeth Drive landing pier, catching bluegill for the night’s supper. If you were lucky, you’d be invited over for a fish fry, which always also included his famous potato salad. His fish frys were famous among their friends and family, especially before Roy’s health slowed him down to one fishing expedition a day.

Roy and Jane were marred in 1964. He was a career Navy man, joining in 1952 and serving for many years onboard ships — starting with the cargo ship the USS Regulas, followed by the ammunition ships, the USS MT BAKER AND THE USS Yarnall, then the fleet oilers the USS Cacapon and the USS Kaskaskia, and ending with the tug, the USS Salinan. His last assignment was that of a Navy recruiter in Elgin, Ill. Long after his retirement and move to Three Rivers in 1985, Roy and Jane continued to enjoy traveling throughout the country to USS Kaskaskia ship reunions.

In addition to Jane, Roy is survived by two daughters, Casey (Jerry) Bochum and Lesley Manewal, and a daughter-in-law, Lisa Manewal, and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Dennis.

Graveside military services will be held on Saturday. July 1st at 2 pm at Poe Cemetery in Jones, MI.

Cards of sympathy can be sent to the family at 11082 Elizabeth Drive, Three Rivers, MI 49093