Obituary: Rudolph Frank Losik Jr. (FRC)

Rudolph Frank Losik Jr. (FRC) 83, formerly of Three Rivers, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly December 29, 2023 in San Jose, California following a brief illness. He was born in Three Rivers to Rudolph Losik and Mary Simone Losik, February 9th, 1940. Rudolph attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School and Three Rivers High School before leaving with his family for San Jose, California, January 1961.

Except for a short term employment with Peterson Springs Corporation in Three Rivers, he spent his career as a cook. He retired from the Five Spot, a historical landmark restaurant in San Jose after 25 years where he was a one time owner.

Remaining faithful to his own religion, he was a member of the Rosicrucian Society of San Jose and cultivated an interest in all the world religions. As an avid reader, Rudolph was self schooled in classical literature, art and music. Bible history, Natural and World history and Chinese culture also captured his interest.

After retiring, Rudolph enjoyed walking the streets of â€œmy San Joseâ€ keeping the parking lots and streets clear of litter and was an advocate for the homeless.

The last five years of his life, Rudolph spent hours each day crocheting hundreds of uniquely colored hats, scarves, slippers and baby items, donating them to worldwide charitable organizations for distribution.

Rudolph is survived by his daughter Catherine(Robert) Cowdry, grandchildren Justin Cowdry, Anthony Cowdry, Emily Cowdry and Megan Jo Cowdry of Port Huron, Michigan. Stepchildren Sally(Leon) Ramsey of Marlette Mi, James(Petronila)Elliott of Port Huron, Mi, Richard(Abbygale) Elliott of Port Huron, Mi, Martha(Thomas) Russ of Hampton, Virginia and their families, and Mary Alice(Dale)Pederson of Port Huron, Mi the mother of his daughter. Brothers Augustine Losik, San Jose Ca., Thomas Losik, Sonora, Ca., sisters Regina Sabonovich, Long Beach, Ca., Louisa Cartwright, Bay City, Mi., Delores Garety, Cass City, Mi., and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Leonard Losik, Sister in law Cheryl Losik, niece Shannon Losik and nephew Josh Kerschen.

Per his request, Rudolph has been cremated and will be placed beside his mother at Elkland Township Cemetery in Cass City, Michigan.

