Obituary: Ruth Ann Claussen

Ruth Ann Claussen, 74, of Three Rivers, passed away Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo.

She was born December 12, 1948 in Sturgis, the daughter of William and Shirley (Burnham) Rexford.

Ruth worked as a laborer at GM for 40 years, a constant presence as the building changed names and ownership. She also served as a union representative.

In 1994, she married Jeff Claussen, whom she met at GM. The two enjoyed fishing, camping, and traveling to Lake Superior.

An outgoing grandmother who spent all the time she could with her grandchildren, Ruth especially loved attending sporting events. She would bring her own onions and relish to share with fellow spectators. She also enjoyed playing computer games and going to the casino.

Ruth had a big heart and was very generous. Andrews Elementary students were special beneficiaries of boots and snowpants she purchased for donation to classrooms. Often, she would shop for people and drop off food without their knowledge. She loved people and was loved in return.

In 2003, Ruth had the privilege of participating in the graduation ceremony of her granddaughter Joslynn, when she, her mother, and her grandson Aaron also received Three Rivers High School diplomas.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Jeff Claussen; son, Robert Jess Evans; step-son, Joe Claussen; grandchildren, Aaron Brown, Joslynn Newburry, Jordan Evans, Jason Evans, and Ella Claussen; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Allen Rexford and Sid Rexford; sisters, Marian Olson, Marilyn Arterbery, and Debra Cook.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter-in-law, Alisa Evans.

Visitation will be held Thursday, October 5, 2023 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. Her funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor LaChanuj Shelton officiating. She will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.

Donations in Ruth’s memory may be directed to the Olson ALS Foundation or the Three Rivers Sports Boosters. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.