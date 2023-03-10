Obituary: Ruth Ann (Porky) Richmond

It is with deep sorrow the family of Ruth Ann (Porky) Richmond, age 76 of Clare announces her passing on February 13, 2023. After being diagnosed with Pancreatic Cancer she had a brief stay at Woodland Hospice House in Mt. Pleasant.

She was born at home to Clifford and Vera Richmond (Benke) on April 27, 1946. After graduation from Clare High School she moved to Pontiac and was employed with Pontiac Motors for several years. Upon returning

to Clare she was employed in retail with the Soaring Eagle Casino, the Leprechaun Shop and Walgreens Pharmacy. She loved her dogs Heidi, Molly and Sassy who preceded her. She is preceded in death by her parents, sister Evelyn Shull (Max), brothers Don (Betty), Lewis (Verna). Also her niece Deanna Shull Yats (Kirk). She is survived by her nieces Amanda Yats, Nora Shull, Melissa Richmond, LaVona Richmond, nephews

Joel Shull, Jack Shull, Daniel Yats, Ben Yats and Darryl Richmond. Thank you to her friends who visited her at Woodland so she had someone at her bedside every day. There were many of you.

Per her request cremation has taken place in care of Clark Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Part of her ashes will go to Dublin, Ireland as she wanted to travel back to that area. A special thank you to Kristi Gollish

for making this wish happen in June. The remaining ashes will be buried at Cherry Grove Cemetery with her family. A memorial service will take place at a later date for family and friends. Memorial contributions may be made to Woodland Hospice House of Mt. Pleasant.