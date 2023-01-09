Obituary: Ruth Mary Slade

Ruth Mary Slade, 92, of Canton and formerly of Centreville, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at her home.

She was born June 28, 1930 in Highland Park, the daughter of W. J. Clayton and Millicent Grace (Reed) Bartlett.

On July 18, 1953, she married Lawrence Slade. In 1978 they moved from Livonia to this area and eventually made their home on Lake Templene; he passed away June 11, 2008.

Ruth taught school in her early days, then later substitute taught. She also ran and directed a day care center on the east side of the state.

She enjoyed participating with the Three Rivers Woman’s Club, the United Methodist Women and Bethany, and the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging. A talented vocalist, she sang in church choirs and was the soprano soloist in performances of Handel’s Messiah.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her son, Larry (Michelle) Slade of Westland; and grandchildren, Andrew and Kristen Slade.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and a great-granddaughter, Taylor Ann Slade.

Private graveside services will be held in Prairie River Cemetery.

Donations in Ruth’s memory may be directed to First United Methodist Church. Envelopes are available at Hohner Funeral Home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.