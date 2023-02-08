Obituary: Sandra Kay (Vliek) Schlieter

Sandra Kay (Vliek) Schlieter, 72, of Hartford passed away peacefully, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Rose Arbor Hospice of Kalamazoo. Sandy was born in Benton Harbor, to Henry Vliek and Eleanor Orr, on June 25, 1950.

She grew up in Keeler with her seven siblings. Sandy graduated from Hartford High School in 1968. Sandy married Rick Schlieter in November 1977. Sandy worked in retail and was a long-time member of the Lions Club. She enjoyed working weekly bingo. Her hobbies included sewing, crocheting, fishing, and playing cards with friends.

Sandy is survived by her children, Christa Conklin of Palm Bay, Fla. and Corey (Tonya) Conklin of Lawrence; her three grandchildren, Sean, Ashleigh (Robert) and Hunter; her two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Waylon. Also surviving are her siblings, Richard (Kathy) Vliek of St. Joseph, Bonnie (Bob) Knight of Niles, Doris Vliek of Niles, Terry Vliek of Mattawan and Tammy (Ron) Ekema of Kalamazoo.

Sandy is preceded in death by her parents, Henry Vliek and Eleanor Orr; a brother, Ron Vliek; a sister, Shirley Flick; and granddaughter, Emersyn Conklin.

A small graveside service was held Monday, Feb. 6, at Hill Cemetery, Lawrence. A luncheon followed at the Lawrence Township Hall.

The family is asking for any donations be made to Rose Arbor Hospice, 5473 Croyden Avenue, Kalamazoo, Mich., 49009.

The Calvin Funeral Home, Hartford, has been entrusted with arrangements. Those wishing to leave memorial condolences for the family may do so at:http://www.calvin-leonardfh.com.