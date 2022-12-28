Obituary: Sandra Mitchell Wallace

Sandra Mitchell Wallace, 76, of Paw Paw, passed away Dec. 21, 2022. She was born Aug. 18, 1946, in Paw Paw, the daughter of the late Dorothy (Klazura) and Joseph Mitchell.

Sandy was a graduate of Paw Paw High School Class of 1964, and Kalamazoo School of Practical Nursing in 1966. She worked at Lakeview Hospital Emergency Room for 12 years before transferring to the Bronson Methodist Hospital Burn Unit, Kalamazoo, for eight years. Her husband’s company, Eaton Corporation, transferred the family to Belmond, Iowa, where Sandy worked as a parttime nurse for three years.

The family returned to Paw Paw in 1986. Sandy went to work for Van Buren County Mental Health for 26 years. After retiring for two years, Sandy returned to work for the Van Buren County Mental Health Authority in the recipient rights office.

Sandy enjoyed watching her grandchildren play sports. She could always be found at Paw Paw Redskins football games, along with basketball and volleyball games. She always looked forward to attending the opening for her nephew, Jerry Mitchell’s, Broadway shows.

On Aug. 26, 1967, in Lawton, Sandy was united in marriage to Neal Leonard Wallace, who preceded her in death, Oct. 9, 2014.

Sandy is survived by her one daughter, Jennifer (Chad) Barnhart of Paw Paw; grandchildren Makayla and Karsen Barnhart; her sister, Josephine (Jay-Jay) Germaine of Paw Paw; four nephews, Frank Germaine of Paw Paw, Gary (Carol) Mitchell of Mattawan, Rick (Sherrie) Mitchell of Paw Paw and Jerry (Ricky) Mitchell of New York; many great and great-great-nieces and nephews; special friends, Jim and Marcie Bremmer of Paw Paw; and her southern sister, Pam Wallace.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Gene Mitchell.

Family and friends were invited to visit Friday, Dec. 23, at Adams Funeral Home, 502 West Michigan Ave., Paw Paw, where a funeral service was held that afternoon with Pastor Troy Gentz officiating. A luncheon was held following the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Larry Prout Foundation.

Visit www.larryproutcouragefund.org to learn more about the foundation and to donate.