Obituary: Sara Louise Pulver Davis

Sara Louise Pulver Davis left this earth on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, to go on the Great Adventure to meet the Risen Savior.

Sara was born September 29, 1940 in Dayton, Ohio to Arden K. Pulver and Joan Gast. She graduated from Fairview High School Class of 1958.

Her parents preceded her in death along with her brothers Arden K. Pulver, Jr. and Kenneth Clayton Pulver.

Sara leaves behind to cherish her memory the love of her life Ron of 63 years, daughter Linda (Roger) Taylor, granddaughters Heather (Robert) Hamilton all of Dayton, Ohio, Holly (Jason) Neace of Arizona, great-granddaughters Taylor, Kelcie and Allison, along with nieces and nephews.

Sara was a member of the Club of Little Gardens, a volunteer at SJCHS, and a member of First United Methodist Church.

Cremation has taken place and no service is planned at this time.

Donations may be made to Center Park United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.