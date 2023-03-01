Obituary: Sharon Kay Aernie

Sharon Kay Aernie, 66, of Mattawan, passed away Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023.

She was born Nov. 9, 1956, in Kalamazoo, the daughter of Edward O. Arnold and Mary Emma (Menz) Arnold.

Sharon was passionate about animals and the outdoors. She kept busy with her gardening hobby and camping with her girlfriends a couple times a year. She also kept active with the Paw Paw Lions Club, where she loved socializing and playing bingo. Her outgoing personality and her heart of gold drew others to her. She also made her opinion known, never sugar coating anything. With Sharon’s sight restricting her from driving a car, she got around the property on her Kubota, going back and forth to her mother’s home helping her around the house and spoiling the kids with rides.

Sharon is survived by her mother, Mary Emma (Menz) Arnold; her sister, Ellen (Jeffrey) Rebenstorf; two nephews, Jason (Juanita) Rebenstorf and Jeremy Rebenstorf; one niece, Elissia (Matt) Pruitt; three great-nephews, Jason Rebenstorf, Jr., John Rebenstorf and Kingston Pruitt; and one great-niece, Sonja Rebenstorf.

Sharon was preceded in death by her sister, Diane Lee (Cecil Moore) Arnold-Moore; and her father, Edward O. Arnold.

Family and friends gathered for Feb. 28, for a memorial service at Almena United Methodist Church, 27503 County Road 375, Paw Paw, with the Rev. Len Schoenherr officiating. Inurnment took place at Almena Cemetery. There was a time of food and fellowship held at the church following the memorial service.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Paw Paw Lions Club or the Almena United Methodist Church.

Share a memory or sign the online tribute wall at: www.adamspawpaw.com