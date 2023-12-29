Obituary: Shaun Ashley Stanard

Shaun Ashley Stanard, age 53, was born June 4th, 1970 in the Old Three Rivers Hospital. So looking forward to “The Big Fat Red Man” aka Santa Claus, Shaun was fortunate enough to spend his last Christmas with his family, before Jesus got the best Birthday gift of all, bringing Shaun to his eternal home Christmas night.

Shaun was a fighter from birth, defining strength and repeatedly defying his Doctors. Undergoing countless medical procedures, he always had a positive outlook and miraculous outcomes. Hence, he will be forever known as “Our Miracle Boy.” Continually inspiring not just his family, but anyone who knew or heard his story.

Shaun had unbelievable support from the Three Rivers Community. He was given the opportunity to work 25 years, with supervision, at Harding’s Market, where he believed he was the Manager, and if you asked him for help locating an item, no matter where it was in the store, Shaun would tell you it’s in “Aisle 5!”

Shaun had a gift for making people laugh. Anyone who knew Shaun got a taste of his “tell it like it is” humor, and he had no idea just how funny he was with his innocent phrases.

Complete acceptance of others and an open heart defines Shaun. His strength, hopefulness, and joy knew no boundaries. Shaun was the perfect example of what one person could do with their one life- and leave nothing but love behind.

He left a true legacy. Friends, family, and the community will forever remember Shaun Ashley and the light he added to our world. He was and will forever be held in our hearts as “Our Miracle Boy.” He will be missed by more friends and loved ones than can ever be named.

Surviving are his loving parents, Ken and Rosie (Pincek) Stanard, his adoring sister, Sarah Marie, precious nieces Ava Rose and Myla Rose. He leaves behind Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and many friends who loved him dearly.

Visitation will be held Friday, December 29, 2023 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. The family will also receive friends Saturday, December 30, 2023 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 1200 Arnold St., Three Rivers, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 11:00 a.m. Pastors Ron Moritz and Bob Bartz will officiate. He will be laid to rest in Moorepark Cemetery.

Our Precious Shaun, “Today you are YOU, that is truer than TRUE. There is NO ONE alive who is YOUER than YOU!” -Dr. Seuss

Donations in Shaun’s memory may be directed to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church or to the Three Rivers Hematology/Oncology Clinic at Beacon Health. Envelopes will be available at the church and the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.

Like this: Like Loading...