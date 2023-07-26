Obituary: Sheila Ann (Louden) Shaw

Sheila Ann (Louden) Shaw, 86 of Allegan, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at Kauhale Otsego with her family by her side. Born May 3, 1937, in Battle Creek, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Clell and Elaine (Sawdy) Louden and the wife of Barton Robert Shaw. As a young lady, Sheila held one of her first jobs working for Gibson Guitar in Kalamazoo in the mid-1950’s. A job that she thoroughly enjoyed. From there she went to hold other various jobs, one as a bank teller and others before she was eventually led to become an auditor for the State of Michigan at the USDA. Upon retiring from there, she worked part-time for the Allegan Chamber of Commerce. Sheila was always full of energy and spent much of her time fund raising for the Wings of Hope Hospice, being an Allegan County Fair Parade judge, decorating fair booths for the Sherriff’s office and the Allegan Chamber of Commerce, participating and organizing the Allegan Parks Garden Tours (3 years showing her own garden), the Allegan General Hospital Home Tours (3 years sharing her home), and starting the Allegan downtown flower plantings. During all of this, Sheila was still able to be a caring and doting wife and mother, always providing for her family. It’s made mention that she was “Martha Stewart before there was a Martha Stewart.” Her exceptional cooking and baking skills being a constant in her family’s life. She loved to plan weddings, receptions, birthday parties, any events that brought joy to others, continually making them feel special. Sheila had a huge heart, and when she married Bart, she became a mother to his son and daughter, making them always feel like they were as much a part of her family as her own two sons. She seemed to be available to each of her four children whenever they needed her, proving she was “their” mother and would give them all the love she could. Sheila had another side to her also – some may refer to her as Vince Gill’s biggest fan or “groupie.” His music brought joy to an ordinary day for Sheila and meeting him in person was a true dream come true! A vibrant life that held more good days than bad and more beautiful memories than most people are able to recall. A wife, mother, grandmother, and friend who will be missed greatly.

Sheila is survived by her husband of 54 years, Bart; her children, Kenneth Ted Borst, Peter William Borst, Brian Robert Shaw, and Aimee (Corey) Kragt; grandchildren, Mallory (Kevin) Waanders-Vander Kooi, Jordan Waanders, Colton Borst, and Robert Borst; great-grandchildren, Treydan, Hudson, Cullen, Deacon, and Eden Vander Kooi, and Tatum Waanders. She was preceded in death by her father, Clell Louden; her mother, Elaine (Sawdy) Louden-Briggs; her brother Bill Louden; her mothers- and fathers- in law, Robert and Louise Shaw and Ted and Emma Borst.

Friends met with the family at Gorden Funeral Residence, Allegan Chapel, on Monday, July 24, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM and again on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at which time the funeral service began, Pastor Paul Kehnle officiated. Burial took place in Mallory Cemetery, Trowbridge Township. Memorial donations may be made in Sheila’s name to The Medical Team Hospice (400 Ann St. NW, Suite 104, Grand Rapids, MI 49504), Alzheimer’s Disease Research (22512 Gateway Center Dr., PO Box 1950, Clarksburg, MD 20871-1950), or Allegan United Methodist Church (409 Trowbridge St., Allegan, MI 49010).

The family wishes to thank the staff at Kauhale Otsego and The Medical Team Hospice of Grand Rapids for their incredible level of love and care shown to Sheila.