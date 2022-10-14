Obituary: Shelby A. Estes

Shelby A. Estes, age 80 of Lake, passed away Thursday, October 6, 2022 in Auburn. Shelby was born the son of James Henry and Addie (McKeehan) Estes on June 26, 1942 in Kentucky. He was united in marriage to Patricia A. Moede in 1997. Shelby had served two tours of duty in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War. He had worked for Ford Motor Company for 41 years; he retired as a General Foreman in their parts manufacturing plant. Shelby had owned a cabin in Lake since 1991; having built his retirement home and moving there full time in 2008. He enjoyed hunting, golfing, travelling and visiting the casino.

Shelby is survived by his wife Patricia; children Deborah (John) Langerman, Rick Estes, Stacey Dimon and Amber Bremer; a sister Donna Smock and 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents; a brother Douglas Estes and a grandson Joshua Langerman.

In keeping with Shelby’s wishes cremation has taken place and was handled by the Farwell Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Wounded Warrior Project. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com