Obituary: Sherlene Marie Schmitt-Belden

Sherlene Marie Schmitt-Belden passed away December 04, 2023. Sherlene was born to Stanley and Bethel (Root) Schmitt on November 23, 1945, the fourth of seven children. Sherlene loved her family and would do anything for anyone who needed it. She was kind and loving and embraced those who always needed it most. Sherlene went back to school with young children at home while working a full-time job and became an Otsego High School graduate in 1977. Sherlene worked for Allegan County Mental Health for 35 years as Office Manager, where she made many close friends through the years, these friends were just like family to her.

Sherlene married her soulmate Dannie Lee Belden on July 21, 1978 (who preceded her in death January 4, 2017). Together they had 5 children, 9 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. They were the best parents a kid could ask for giving their children memories to treasure and always keeping them occupied whether on the farm with animals, in the shop woodworking, at art and craft shows, in the backyard at bonfires with Dan playing the guitar and Sherlene singing, or even family time in the house with Dan playing the guitar, Sherlene singing, the boys had drums and the girls had tambourines music was always a staple of the household, spending time at Baseline or Miner Lake, trips to Shipshewana, horse rides, gardening, or at the Allegan County Fair.

They were the Proud parents of three sons who served our country, which was an honor they never took for granted. In August of 1990, they both came into the roles that they were meant to play as Grandparents, known as Grammy Sugar and Grandpa Dan. They were hands down the very best Grandparents in the world. They enjoyed watching their grandchildren grow and teaching them so much through the years. They spent a lot of time with their grandchildren who absolutely adored them.

In early 2020, Sherlene reunited with an amazing man from her school years, Richard (Dick) Knowlton. Sherlene and Dick have made many memories in the past three years. Lots of long car rides, visiting family and friends, ice cream and fish fries at the VFW in Otsego, Sherlene loves fish. Sherlene felt herself blessed to have found and had two of the kindest men in her life that loved her.

Sherlene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her sister Sharon Schmitt-Blink. Sherlene is survived by Dick Knowlton, her children Barry Junker, Debra (Pete) Olsen, Bart Junker, Scott (Kimberly) Belden, and Marnie (Chad) Junker, her grandchildren Mitchell & Michael Null, Alyssia Fitzgerald, Nate & Noah Junker, Ben & Gregory Olsen, Jenna Joostberns, and Ricqael Marie, her great grandchildren, one special sister Agnes (Mike) Vanarsdal, and brothers; Joe, Art (Nancy), Tony, Walt (Pat) Schmitt, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Per Sherlene’s request cremation has taken place and burial will be held for both Dan and Sherlene at a later date Mount Home Cemetery in Otsego Michigan. A celebration of life will also be announced at a later date.

In leu of flowers donations can be made in Sherlene’s name to Transitions Care Hospice of Kalamazoo, 555 W Crosstown Pkwy Ste 100, Kalamazoo, Michigan – 49008-1967

