Obituary: Shirley Jane Salisbury

Shirley Jane Salisbury, 84, of Three Rivers, passed away Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at Optalis Health and Rehab in Three Rivers surrounded by her loving family.

She was born January 21, 1940 in Kalamazoo, the daughter of Orville and Violet (Skinner) Valentine, and graduated from Vicksburg High School with the Class of 1958.

Shirley worked at General Motors and American Axle until her retirement.

On May 6, 1978 she married James Salisbury; he preceded her in death November 7, 2008. Together they were members of (and helped build) Temple Baptist Church, and were involved with the American Legion Hice-Shutes Post #170, with Shirley serving as Auxiliary Chaplain. They also raised, showed, and bred quarter horses at their ranch, “Spanish Acres.”

Shirley loved to do crafts, watch baseball (especially the Detroit Tigers!), cooking, gardening, pool parties with family and friends, and riding horses.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her daughter, Lisa Marie Stewart of Three Rivers; son, Kenn Blade of Three Rivers; grandsons, Richard Lewis “Butch” (Kristin) Bogema, Stephen Kimble, Ryan Kuiper, and Brandon Pendell; sister, Sandra (Dan) Fleming of Plainwell; several nieces and nephews; special friend, Roger Stewart.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Kenneth Blade and James Salisbury Sr.; brother, Billy R. Blankenship; nephews, Larry Markillie and Dwayne Blankenship.

Visitation will be held Thursday, February 22, 2024 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Norm Stutesman officiating. She will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.

Donations in Shirley’s memory may be directed to the St. Joseph County Animal Rescue Fund. Envelopes are available at the funeral home.

Her family wishes to extend special thanks to the ladies of Transitions Hospice – Ashley, Karen, Ann, Stacey, and Rosa – for their wonderful care of Shirley.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.

