Obituary: Shirley Meyer

Shirley Meyer, 82

The sons of Shirley Faye Meyer announce her passing on July 20, 2023 in Holland, Mich.

Shirley was born on May 17, 1941, in the small town of Des Arc, Ark. — the daughter of cotton sharecroppers Lawrence Sipes and Jessie Foust Sipes. She was the youngest of seven children.

Shirley first moved to West Michigan in the 1950s. She loved it here — moving away a few times, but always returning — as this is “Where all my friends live,” she would say.

In 1977, Shirley transformed the Kirby House in Douglas from an antique shop into a boarding house, where she met many people and made lifelong friends. She loved to cook her chicken & dumplings, liver & onions, and baking her banana bread. The chicken & dumplings and liver & onions will be missed — but not quite as much as Shirley.

Shirley is survived by her twin brother Sherman Ray Sipes and his wife Patricia; and her two sons Mathew Paul Van der Velden and David Ray Van der Velden. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Lloyd and Lawan Sipes; sisters Lois Morgan, Evelyn Hughes and Glenda Stokes.

