Obituary: Shirley Nadine Kinsey

Shirley Nadine Kinsey – Age 89 of Rapid City, passed away on hospice at the family’s cabin surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, April 1, 2023. Shirley was born to parents Harman Alfred and Edith Blanch (Webster) Shear on August 12, 1933 in Farwell, MI. Shirley married the love of her life, Jay Kinsey, on June 6, 1953. Together they raised 4 children. Shirley worked for and eventually retired from Carrow’s after 20+ years. She very much enjoyed her family, reading, riding side by sides, sitting outside, as well as activities at the senior center, such as bowling and luncheons.

Shirley is survived by her children, Jay A. Kinsey and wife Jodi of Alb, New Mexico, Gary L. Kinsey and wife Linda of Waterford, Vicki Pulcifer and husband Donald of Kokomo, IN, Patricia Sexton and Jim Salisbury of Farwell, grandchildren Jayson, Jared, Sara, Jeremy, Taylor, Brent, Jennifer, and Amanda, eighteen great-grandchildren, sisters Edith Beck of Ithaca, Virginia (David) Furman of Farwell, Karolyn (Larry) Cotter of Weidman, Marilyn (Don) Bauer of Farwell, and sister in law Charlotte Kinsey of Rapid City.

She was preceded in passing by her husband, Jay Kinsey, her parents, Harman and Edith, brother Don Shear (Joyce), and brothers in law Clark Kinsey and Jerry Beck.

A funeral is planned for Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Campbell Funeral Home in Farwell. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until 1 PM, and the service will take place at 1 PM. Dr. Steve Packer of the People’s Church in Kalkaska will officiate. Please consider memorial contributions to Munson Hospice or the Kalkaska Senior Center. Envelopes will be made available at the funeral home. Memories and condolences may be shared with Shirley’s family online at www.Campbell-fh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Campbell Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Farwell, MI.