Obituary: Stefan Andrew Tokarchick

Stefan Andrew Tokarchick, 54, of Paw Paw, passed away Friday, March 10, 2023, at Rose Arbor Residence, Kalamazoo. He was born Dec. 18, 1968, in Kalamazoo, the son of William B. Tokarchick and MaryAnn (Korabik) Tokarchick.

Stefan was a lifelong resident of Paw Paw. He graduated from Paw Paw High School in 1987 and worked in various areas of construction most of his life. He especially enjoyed working with concrete. Stefan could always be counted on when any of his family or friends needed something fixed. He was an avid outdoorsman, especially deer hunting and fishing. He had a huge heart for dogs and was a diehard Michigan Wolverine fan.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Dawn Grandy; his stepfather, Harley Pierce, Jr.; two brothers, Walter (Paula Sauer) Tokarchick and Carl Tokarchick; one sister, Kerry (John) Gose; along with three children; three grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Stefan was preceded in death by his mother; father; and brother, William B. Tokarchick.

Family and friends are invited to visit today (Thursday), March 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 502 West Michigan Ave., Paw Paw, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Buddy Turner officiating. Cremation will follow services.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation.

