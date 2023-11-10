Obituary: Stephen Virgil Slemp

Stephen Virgil Slemp, 73, of Colon, Michigan, passed away on Thursday, November 2, 2023 after eight years with non-alcoholic liver cirrhosis.

Steve was born July 5, 1950 in Elizabethton, Tennessee, the oldest child of Jack Lafayette Slemp and Rosie Pauline “Sudie” (Hampton) Slemp.

Steve graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1968, and then went on to Carson-Newman University for one year.

He moved from Tennessee to Michigan in his twenties where he lived in the Detroit area until around 1980, when he moved to southwest Michigan to continue working with General Motors, and eventually retiring from American Axle in Three Rivers.

He loved his dogs, hunting, fishing, NASCAR, ice hockey, and tennis. Steve was an amateur competition pool player and also enjoyed riding motorcycles and racing ministock cars and Corvettes. He delighted in dickering at flea markets, garage sales and estate sales. He enjoyed bird watching and gardening. Steve was a huge sports fan of University of Michigan, Detroit Lions, Tigers, and Red Wings.

Steve is survived by his twin daughters (47); Angela “Angi” (Matthew) Glaze, and Heather Hutchinson. Grandchildren; Austin Alvarez, River Jackson, Aubriana Jackson, Noah Hutchinson, Hunter Hutchinson, Kelsey Hutchinson, and Ethan Adams. Sister; Karen (Johnny) Tillison and brother; Bobby (Donna) Slemp.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack Lafayette Slemp (2000) and Rosie Pauline “Sudie” (Hampton) Slemp (2018).

As per Steve’s wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no funeral service. His daughters ask that in lieu of flowers, donations be gifted to https://americanbrittanyrescue.org/donate since he adored his Brits and supported this rescue while he was alive. His daughter, Heather, will be planning a Celebration Of Life to take place in Spring 2024.