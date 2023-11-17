Obituary: Steven H. Mitchell

With great sorrow, we announce the death of our brother. Steven H. Mitchell, age 65 of Mendon, passed away at his home. Steve was born on March 7, 1958 to loving parents Patricia A. (Mitts) Mitchell and John A. Mitchell at Three Rivers Hospital. Steve attended Mendon Schools, graduating in 1976. Participating in music programs led to a lifelong passion for music. He was a 4-sport varsity athlete, excelling at track, running in the state meet his senior year, and received the Senior Athlete Award. He continued racking up the miles as a member of the track and cross-country teams at Ferris State College. He graduated with AAS, and BS Business Admin. He also became a certified auto mechanic. Steve had a variety of careers from Pine View Golf Course turf management, landscaping, sales in Dearborn, Auto Repair Technician, teacher assistant in the Industrial Arts at Vicksburg High School. Steve was a life-long lover of the outdoors and enjoyed fishing, camping, hiking, and taking trips up north.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, several aunts and uncles. He is survived by his siblings and their families, his aunts Marilyn “Jeannie” Mitts Niedzielski, Mary L. Mitchell Taylor, and Uncle Larry Davenport Sr., and many cousins.

Please remember Steve as family, friend, classmate, teammate, and co-worker. We ask that you pray he has found the peace that he was seeking. Thank you for the prayers, good thoughts, comfort and support.

-Love, Cathy, Scott, Kelly, and families.

Interment will be private. A family memorial will be held in the Spring in 2024. Condolences and memories may be expressed to Steve’s family at eickhofffuneralhome.com