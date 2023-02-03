Obituary: Susan Gayle Ferguson

Susan Gayle Ferguson, 62, of Mendon, went home to be with her Savior Monday, January 30, 2023 at Bronson Methodist Hospital.

She was born January 16, 1961 in Aurora, IL, the daughter of Fred and Cynthia (Hedblade) Schomer.

Susan graduated from Westview High School in Kankakee, IL with the Class of 1979; she earned her bachelor of science from the University of Illinois. While she was in high school she was a state qualified diver and dove for U of I in college.

On June 22, 2002, she married Michael Ferguson in Put-In Bay, Ohio. They enjoyed vacations and traveling.

Susan loved the ocean with trips to the Outer Banks, sailing in Florida, and cruises to the Caribbean.

She molded young minds for many years as physical education teacher and in later years helped families as a kitchen designer at the Home Depot.

Susan attended Crossroads Missionary Church of Mendon. She loved reading God’s word and spending time with the grandchildren. Her summer months were enjoyed in her garden and camping in Michigan.

Remaining to cherish her memory are her husband, Mike Ferguson; sons, Joshua Altheide (Jaime) and Jason Altheide (Tracy); stepsons, Eric Ferguson (Chrissy), Cory Ferguson, and Ryan Ferguson (Nikki); grandchildren, Jacob, Riley, Parker, Kade, and Tripp; mother, Cynthia Schomer; sisters, Jackie Schomer, Renee Monaghan (Chris), and Stephanie Schomer; a niece, many nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Fred Schomer.

Visitation will be held Monday, February 6, 2023 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. Her funeral service will be Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Missionary Church, 22605 M-60, Mendon, with Pastor Alex Brovont officiating. She will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at www.hohnerfh.com.