Obituary: Suzanne Civiletti

Suzanne Civiletti, age 81, formerly of Centreville, died Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Borgess Place Assisted Living in Kalamazoo. She was born in Three Rivers, Michigan on April 26, 1941 the daughter of Leslie and Hilda (Paull) Rambadt, and was a lifetime resident of St. Joseph County. She was married to Harry Walsh Civiletti on June 6, 1965 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Centreville, and was a long-time member of the Aid Society. She was a homemaker, and worked briefly at The Kirsch Company in Sturgis.

Suzanne is survived by a son, Anthony (Rhonda Bonte) Civiletti of Portage; a daughter, Cyndi (Don) Keckler of Sherwood; two grandchildren, John (Cheyanne) Clark and Ashley (Austin) Russell; two great-grandchildren, Paisley Clark and Izzy Clark, and a great-grandchild on the way; a niece, Elaine (Wayne) Skalnican; and a nephew, Steve (Marie) Rambadt. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Harry in 1993; and her brother, Paull in 2018.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 1:00 pm in Prairie River Cemetery with Rev. Roger Sassaman officiating. Memorials may be directed to a charity of one’s choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.eickhofffuneralhome.com