Obituary: Teryl Stone

Funeral services for Teryl Stone, age 72, of Wadley will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 2:00 PM CST at Shiloh Baptist Church in Wadley with Bro. Chuck Goodwin officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Jeff Jones Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends at the church from 4:00-7:00 PM CST on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Mr. Stone passed away Sunday, December 18, 2022, at his home with his family by his side.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Elaine Griffin Stone of Wadley; two daughters, Mandy Stone of Roanoke and Terri Stone (Barry Bass) of Lanett; A special great-niece, Kala Elliott and Breann Noles; nieces and nephews, Melissa Noles, Timothy Elliott, and Derick Branscome; three sisters-in-law, Barbara Stone and Karen Stone, both of Lanett, and Barbara Elliott of Wadley; and a brother-in-law, Jimmy Griffin of Dadeville.

Pallbearers will be Mack Welch, Jr., John Looser, Jeff Nelson, Ashley Harmon, Chris Langley, and Bill Edge.

A longtime Chambers County resident, Mr. Stone was born in Alexander City on May 29, 1950, the son of Prentis and Bovine Blair Stone. He was a 1968 graduate of Lanett High School and was self-employed in construction and remodeling homes. Mr. Stone enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as travelling with his family. He loved “his girls” deeply. He also enjoyed The ROMEO Club meetings in his retirement. Mr. Stone was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Roderick Stone and Sheryl Stone.

Memorials may be floral or donations may be made to Shiloh Baptist Church c/o Linda McGill 6263 Co. Rd. 53, Wadley, Alabama, 36276.