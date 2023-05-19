Obituary: Thomas Alan Dreyer

Thomas Alan Dreyer, born April 25, 1952 in Madison, Wisconsin. Died May 12, 2023 in Farwell, Michigan. Son of Avon and Bertha (Bennett) Dreyer. Survived by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Aleta I. (Adams) Dreyer, Farwell, MI; three brothers, David and Ann (FitzGerald) Dreyer, Madison, WI; William and Sally (Hotra) Dreyer, Wixom, MI; Steven and Antonia (Nowak) Dreyer, Gaylord, MI; 8 nieces and nephews, and 11 great-nieces and great-nephews. Tom attained the rank of Eagle Scout. He was in the US Army, serving 12 years in the Army Corps of Engineers as an Army Engineer Specialist, rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant; and was a senior auditor for the National Credit Union Association (NCUA).

