Obituary: Thomas Hendrix Elder

Thomas Hendrix Elder, loving husband, devoted dad, adoring Grandfather, faithful friend, creative and forward-thinking business leader, unabashed patriot, avid adventurer and dedicated Alabama football fan, passed away peacefully on May 28, 2023 in the company of his loving wife and close friends.

Tom was born September 13, 1943 to L.J. and Ruby Jo Pouncy Elder in LaFayette, AL. He was raised in the tiny town of Abanda, AL, and later attended the University of Alabama, where he excelled in academics, receiving a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and a Masters of Science in Biochemical Science. Tom was a proud member of the Phi Sigma Kappa fraternity, eventually serving as president.

Tom was a lieutenant in the Army from 1965 to 1967, courageously serving in Korea. He continued in the Army Active Reserve from 1967 to 1971.

Tom began his career at Pepsi-Co Canada and then moved to Frito-Lay in Dallas, holding leadership positions in accounting. In 1983, he founded the Elder Group consulting firm, leveraging his creative and charismatic style to lead initiatives and mentor executives at major companies for 38 years.

Tom loved to travel the world and visited more than 100 countries. Each year he and his wife would choose a locale and then shape their year around that culture, culminating in a journey of several weeks. Even after he traveled to the far corners of the world, coming home to Alabama and watching his Crimson Tide football team brought a twinkle to Tom’s eyes.

Tom courageously and resiliently fought a yearlong battle with bile duct cancer before passing peacefully. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, and a half-sister. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, a son and a granddaughter. Private services are pending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite cancer organization.

Services will be held on Friday, June 16, 2023, at 1:00 PM at New Hope Christian Church at 6297 County Rd 237, Roanoke, Alabama, with Bro. Larry Price officiating. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery with Quattlebaum Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends at the church from 11:00 AM -1:00 PM on Friday before services begin.

