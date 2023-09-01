Obituary: Thomas Owen Meyers

Thomas Owen Meyers, the only son born to Kenneth and Eva (Blink (nee Pincomb)) Meyers on November 9th, 1951, peacefully left this world, on August 24th, 2023.

Living in South West Michigan always, Tom kept his family front and center to his purpose in life and was a proud and hard-working business owner for over 20 years. He & Nolene built a strong foundation for their family and instilled that same drive and devotion to their boys. Tom had a love for all things outdoors, starting from his days in the Scouts on through his life as a family man, and passed on that passion to their sons through countless camping & canoe trips to Silver Lake and the UP, hunting every fall, and fishing with them every chance he got.

Ask any of his friends and they’ll tell you, Tom loved big, without apology and could make anyone smile. You always knew where you stood with him, and he was loyal to a fault. His true devotion was to his wife of 31 years, Nolene. Whether it was in a canoe or pontoon, he loved to be the Captain of her ship. She was his best friend, his purpose for life and we now find peace in the fact that they have been reunited.

He is survived by his sons Justin (Amy) Moberley, Travis Meyers, grandchildren Owen and October Moberley and Jaxon Meyers. He also leaves behind his mother Eva Blink, his sisters Connie (Tom) Glass, Judy (Paul) Brisbane, Peggy (Steve) Makowski, Marilyn Carroll and many nieces and nephews who will miss him greatly.

There will be a celebration of life to take place at a date to be determined, after the New Year.

The Meyers family is being cared for by the Avink, McCowen & Secord Funeral Homes, 409 South Main, Vicksburg, MI 49097 (269) 649-1697.